Woman, 58, dies after unoccupied vehicle rolls over her on Mississauga driveway

A 58-year-old woman has died in hospital after an unoccupied vehicle rolled onto her on a driveway in Mississauga on Sunday, Peel police say.

The incident happened at Southdown Road and Truscott Drive. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, paramedics took the woman to hospital, where she died.

Police said the incident was accidental. Officers are still on the scene investigating.