Police trying to ID suspect in unprovoked hammer attack near Bloor and Yonge

Police in Toronto have released surveillance images in an effort to identify a suspect in a hammer attack near a busy downtown intersection in March.

Assault occurred on March 14, police say

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a reported hammer attack in March. (Toronto Police Service)

Investigators say the victim had left the Bloor-Yonge subway on March 14 and walked about one block south of the intersection.

It's alleged a man approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a hammer.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the unprovoked attack.

The suspect is described as 5'9", 45 to 60 years old, with a large build and a thick white and black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police released security camera images Friday of a man wanted in an assault investigation. The attack reportedly occurred on March 14, police say. (Toronto Police Service)

