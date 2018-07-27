Police trying to ID suspect in unprovoked hammer attack near Bloor and Yonge

Police in Toronto have released surveillance images in an effort to identify a suspect in a hammer attack near a busy downtown intersection.

Investigators say the victim had left the Bloor-Yonge subway on March 14 and walked about one block south of the intersection.

It's alleged a man approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a hammer.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the unprovoked attack.

The suspect is described as 5'9", 45 to 60 years old, with a large build and a thick white and black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.