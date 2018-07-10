Skip to Main Content
Police to update probe into death of pregnant teen whose torso was found in Lake Ontario

Police will give an update today on their investigation into the death of a pregnant teen whose remains were found east of Toronto.

Remains of Rori Hache were found by a fisherman in September 2017

Police will update their investigation into the death of Rori Hache on Tuesday. (Durham Regional Police)

A fisherman discovered a torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017 that police linked by DNA testing to 18-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa, Ont.

Officers found more of Hache's remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment in Oshawa in December.

Hache's family reported her missing in August 2017.

Durham Regional police charged Adam Strong, 45, with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache's remains.

Police have said they are treating Hache's death as a homicide, though no murder-related charges have been laid yet.

