Police to give update on teen's shooting death in Scarborough plaza

Toronto police homicide detectives will give an update on their investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a Scarborough Plaza last week.

Police say Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18, was gunned down at a plaza near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. His death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.

Det. Leslie Dunkley will provide an update to the public on the investigation into Reid-Doyle's death at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The day of the shooting, police said Reid-Doyle was in the company of two or three other men at the time he was shot. They were appealing to those men, as well as any other witnesses, to come forward.

While the shooting occurred close to a number of schools in the area, no students were injured.