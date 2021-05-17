Police ticket 9 after 'noisy party' at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Police issued nine tickets after breaking up what they called a "noisy party" of at least 20 people at a King Street West restaurant and bar.

Officers arrived at Baro restaurant, near King and Spadina, at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving complaints from the public. Upon arrival, police say they found a gathering of 20 to 25 people.

Nine people were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) — a provincial order that allows police to issue fines and tickets during the ongoing lockdown.

Ontario's stay-at-home order is still in effect until at least June 2.

Among other restrictions, indoor gatherings are forbidden due the risk of transmitting COVID-19, as is indoor dining.

Cherry Beach party also broken up

Officers also arrested one individual and issued three other tickets under the EMCPA at Cherry Beach after receiving complaints of a large gathering. Officers attended the scene with city by-law officials and found "a large group having a party on the beach," according to Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne.

Officers dispersed the crowd, as outdoor gatherings with members outside of your own household are prohibited under the province's stay-at-home order.