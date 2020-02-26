37 arrested in rail blockade in west end, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they arrested 37 people at a protest in the city's west end that disrupted GO train service on Tuesday.

Twenty-five people have been released unconditionally, police said on Twitter on Wednesday..

Twelve out of the 37 were charged with mischief. Police said an additional seven charges under the Rail Safety Act were laid against the 12 already criminally charged.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said they moved protesters from the tracks behind Lambton Arena, near Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road, after officers encouraged them to leave peacefully.

"Most protesters were cooperative. Arrests were made when necessary," police said on Twitter.

"Our goal is always public safety and we will continue to work with our public and private sector partners to maintain the integrity of the city's critical infrastructure," police added.