Police seek man after woman allegedly kidnapped, beaten, sexually assaulted

A man believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous" is wanted by Toronto police after a woman was allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint, assaulted and sexually assaulted in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Royal Road Road, in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, at about 3 p.m. on Thursday about the incident.

According to police, the man is 31.

The man, armed with a knife, allegedly kidnapped the woman, forced her to go to a nearby apartment, threatened her and assaulted her with a weapon, police said in a news release on Friday.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call (416) 808-1104, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).