Chihuahua reuniting with owner after being taken in stolen car, police say

A Toronto man has been arrested in Oshawa after he allegedly stole a vehicle that also had the owner's pet chihuahua inside, Durham Regional Police say.

Police were notified of a stolen vehicle close to 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Olive Avenue and Wilson Road, according to a press release.

Officers followed and stopped the vehicle, arrested a 28-year-old man, and found a dog named Lulu in the car, police say. The dog is in the process of being reunited with its owner.

Police say the suspect is facing numerous charges related to possession of property obtained by crime, and driving while under suspension. They say he's since been released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with new information to come forward.