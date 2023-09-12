Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Police ID woman who died after weekend stabbing in Cabbagetown

Toronto police have identified a woman who died in hospital after she was stabbed downtown on the weekend.

Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed on Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto
Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto, is the city's 48th homicide victim of the year. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have identified a woman who died in hospital after she was stabbed in the city's Cabbagetown neighbourhood on the weekend.

Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto, is the city's 48th homicide victim of the year.

Police said officers found Pelland in distress and suffering from stab wounds in the area of Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane on Saturday afternoon. Officers had been called to the area for unknown trouble at about 4:40 p.m.

Pelland was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

There's no word on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to police's homicide squad.

A police car is parked in front of an alleyway.
A Toronto police cruiser is parked near Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane on Saturday following a stabbing in the area. That stabbing led to the death of Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now