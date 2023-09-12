Police ID woman who died after weekend stabbing in Cabbagetown

Toronto police have identified a woman who died in hospital after she was stabbed in the city's Cabbagetown neighbourhood on the weekend.

Crystale Brown Pelland, 36, of Toronto, is the city's 48th homicide victim of the year.

Police said officers found Pelland in distress and suffering from stab wounds in the area of Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane on Saturday afternoon. Officers had been called to the area for unknown trouble at about 4:40 p.m.

Pelland was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

There's no word on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to police's homicide squad.