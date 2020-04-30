Man dead after police-involved shooting in Toronto's Jane-Finch area

A man has died after police officers were involved in a shooting in the city's northwest, the province's police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit says a man was pronounced dead outside a Best Western Hotel in the Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive area.

Toronto police say they were first called to the area around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a male in a car armed with a gun and a knife.

It's unclear what happened next, but police initially said one person was shot and taken to hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics, however, say they did not transport anyone from the scene.

Marty Wilkins told CBC News he was inside the hotel's front lobby working on some installations at the time of the incident. He saw what he believed was a plainclothes officer with his gun drawn, facing downward.

Wilkins didn't see a victim or hear a gunshot, but said within seconds, about 20 police officers were at the scene.

He believed the man pointing the gun was an officer because it appeared the officers who arrived were working with him.

"They came from everywhere. The police station is next door," said Wilkins.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit looks into incidents involving the police that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.