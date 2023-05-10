Content
Man allegedly wielding knife fatally shot by Toronto police in east end

A man who Toronto police say was wielding a knife in the city's east end was fatally shot by an officer Wednesday, according to Ontario's police watchdog.

Ontario's police watchdog investigating

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The "officer-involved" shooting happened near Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues shortly after noon, Toronto police said in a tweet with few other details.

Emergency services previously said the man was being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Special Investigations Unit later confirmed the shooting was fatal and said it is investigating.

More to come.

 

