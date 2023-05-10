Man allegedly wielding knife fatally shot by Toronto police in east end

A man who Toronto police say was wielding a knife in the city's east end was fatally shot by an officer Wednesday, according to Ontario's police watchdog.

The "officer-involved" shooting happened near Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues shortly after noon, Toronto police said in a tweet with few other details.

Emergency services previously said the man was being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Special Investigations Unit later confirmed the shooting was fatal and said it is investigating.

More to come.