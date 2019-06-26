Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a fatal shooting involving a police officer in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say they were called around 8 p.m. for an incident at Midland Avenue and Midwest Road near Lawrence Avenue.

Two people, including an officer, were taken to hospital. The Special Investigations Unit later said the person who was killed was not the officer.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the SIU was headed to the scene late Tuesday to update the media.

The SIU is called in when police are involved in an incident that results in a civilian's injury or death, or when police are facing allegations of sexual assault.

Shooting: Midland Ave/ Midwest Rd - Police investigation - 1 man and 1 officer both with injuries being taken to hospital - Due to circumstances, SIU will be invoking their mandate, therefore we can provide no further details - the intersection is closed