Skip to Main Content
1 person dead, police officer taken to hospital after Scarborough shooting
Toronto·Breaking

1 person dead, police officer taken to hospital after Scarborough shooting

Ontario's police watchdog is invoking its mandate after a fatal shooting involving a police officer in Scarborough Tuesday evening. were taken to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said the Special Investigations Unit, the province's police watchdog, will invoke its mandate

CBC News ·
A spokesperson for the SIU was headed to the scene late Tuesday to update the media. (Taylor Simmons/CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a fatal shooting involving a police officer in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say they were called around 8 p.m. for an incident at Midland Avenue and Midwest Road near Lawrence Avenue. 

Two people, including an officer, were taken to hospital. The Special Investigations Unit later said the person who was killed was not the officer.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

A spokesperson for the SIU was headed to the scene late Tuesday to update the media.

The SIU is called in when police are involved in an incident that results in a civilian's injury or death, or when police are facing allegations of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said a call came in around 8 p.m. for an incident at Midland Avenue and Midwest Road. (Taylor Simmons/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|