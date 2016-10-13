Police look to identify car connected to Sunday shooting in Parkdale

Toronto police are appealing for help in identifying a vehicle that investigators believe was used by the gunman in a shooting in Parkdale on Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building south of Dufferin Street and King Street West. Police were called to the scene at about 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot. Police said the victim made his own way to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Monday that Parkdale or Liberty Village residents and businesses may have seen or heard commotion around the time of the shooting and may have information relevant to the investigation.

Any security camera video that captured anything related to the shooting would be helpful to investigators, she said.

"We don't know if the shooting was targeted or not," de Kloet added.

Police said in a news release on Monday that an unknown man approached the car in which the victim was sitting, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The vehicle was struck four times and the victim once.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a car that struck other cars as it sped off. The direction in which it went is unknown.

Investigators said they are also hoping for help in identifying any people who may have been inside in the suspect vehicle.

Police described the vehicle as a small, four-door sedan, maroon or dark burgundy in colour. Its make and model are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).