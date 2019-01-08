Boy, 16, arrested after police seize handgun at school

Toronto police confiscated a handgun from a boy who they say brought the weapon to school on Tuesday.

The boy, 16, was arrested, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto.

Sidhu said police were called to Avondale Secondary Alternative School, in the area of Silverview and Bowerbank drives, shortly before 11 a.m. for reports that a boy had a gun in his backpack.

Police arrived at the scene, located the boy and seized the weapon, she said.

No one was injured and the school remains open.