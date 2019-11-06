Police seize over $3.7 million in drugs, firearms in drug busts

Toronto police have arrested six people and laid almost 150 charges in relation to three investigations conducted by the force's organized crime enforcement–drug squad.

Just under $400,000 dollars in cash and 3.7 million dollars worth of illicit drugs and were seized, investigators announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Officers executed 10 search warrants on Sept. 20, where three men and one woman were arrested and charged with numerous counts of drug possession and firearm possessions, police said in a release.

The accused were charged with several counts of possession of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl, ketamine, and cannabis for the purposes of distribution.

Police say they also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, 100 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and just over $190,000 in cash that day.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said this is the new reality when it comes to street gangs.

"What we see is there's a high profit margin," he said. "When we look at our body counts of people that are being shot, the people that are being murdered by gun activity, we correlate most of the shooting occurrences ... to gun violence. We correlate almost all of our gun activity to street gangs."

Then on Oct. 24 and 25, police conducted six search warrants in Toronto and Markham and arrested two men.

Both were charged with several counts of firearm possession including handguns, revolvers, and rifles.

Police say they also seized fentanyl, heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and just over $204,000 in cash.

Saunders says busts like this are significant in the overall fight against guns, drugs, and gangs in the city.

"So it's a business enterprise that uses firearms as one of their tools in their business transactions to protect their environment," he said. "When our drug squad and other agent entities have these take downs, we take away the number one driver, which is profit."

Saunders says removing the supply doesn't solve all of the problems, but it sends a message that police are out there.