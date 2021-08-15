Police seek witnesses after Sunday morning shooting

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Sunday morning shooting in North York seriously injured one man.

Police say they were called to Lepage Court and Ceramic Road around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot.

He was taken to the hospital, according to police, where his condition has since improved to non-life threatening.

Police say the incident happened during a large party at a plaza in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.