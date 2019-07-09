Police release video of Oshawa vehicle arson as they seek 1 suspect

Durham regional police further their investigation into what they allege is vehicle arson by releasing a video of the incident in hopes witnesses come forward with any information.

Around 2 a.m. on July 3, officers with the force's Central East Division responded to a call at a home in the Ritson Road North and Beatrice Street East area in Oshawa.

When officers arrived, a Chevrolet Cruze was engulfed in flames, while another vehicle parked in the driveway had its front tires slashed.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

In the video, the suspect is seen approaching the vehicle, pouring accelerant on the vehicle and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.