Police seek 1 suspect, 2 persons of interest after gold chain taken from elderly woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects that are wanted in connection with a robbery in the Park Road and Bloor Street East area last month.

At 8:10 p.m. on June 12, an 86-year-old woman and her husband, 88, were walking northbound on Park Road at Asquith Avenue when three unknown men approached the couple.

Police say that one of the male suspects forcibly grabbed a gold chain off the woman's neck.

According to police, the suspect and two other persons of interest refused to return the woman's property as she chased after the men, pleading with them.

The three men were last seen walking toward Park Road and Bloor Street East.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, with short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with blue jeans and black shoes.

The two persons of interest are both between the ages of 25 and 30.

The first person of interest has short black hair, and was wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt and dark-coloured pants. The second person of interest was wearing a red hooded jacket with white strings, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.