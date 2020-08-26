Police seek suspect who told 3,000 Instagram followers to 'shoot everyone' in Regent Park

A 31-year-old man is being sought in connection with a death threat against residents of Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Rowan Atkins posted the threat on his Instagram account on August 13, police said in a news release.

According to investigators, he encouraged his 3,000 followers to "shoot everyone in Regent Park.

"His followers include gang members who have been antagonistic toward the Regent Park community," police added.

Atkins, who has no fixed address, is wanted for threatening death.

He is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair. He has a beard and brown eyes.

Police said Atkins should be considered violent and dangerous and anyone who may see him is asked to call 911.