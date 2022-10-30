Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Police seek suspect after woman followed, sexually assaulted twice

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted near Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was followed off a TTC bus around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and sexually assaulted twice. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was followed off a TTC bus around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was traveling on TTC bus 167A from Don Mills Station, police say, when a man got off after her with his bicycle, followed her, and sexually assaulted her. Police say the woman fled after but the man followed her and sexually assaulted her again before she was able to get away.

Police have described the suspect as a man between 18 and 20 years old, 5'9" and of average build. He had a dark-coloured mountain bike and wore a dark skinny jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

