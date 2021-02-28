Skip to Main Content
Police in Milton seek stolen pickup truck with 4-month-old puppy inside

Stolen vehicle is a 2015 black Toyota Tacoma truck, license plate AY88007

CBC News ·
Hudson, a four-month-old Great Pyrenees, was inside a pickup truck when it was stolen on Friday night. (Halton Regional Police)

Halton police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen pickup truck with a puppy inside in Milton. 

Police say a 2015 black Toyota Tacoma truck was stolen from a supermarket parking lot just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Hudson, a four-month-old Great Pyrenees, was inside the truck at the time of the theft, police said. 

The license plate of the vehicle is AY88007.

As of Sunday morning, police say they've yet to receive any tips or updates on the situation. Both the truck and puppy are still missing. 

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. 

