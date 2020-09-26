Police seek public's help locating owner of WW II medals discovered during drug investigation
Toronto police are seeking the public's help in locating the owner of medals from the Second World War that were discovered during a drug investigation earlier this month.
Police recovered 6 war medals that didn't belong to person they were investigating
Police say the medals were found on Sept. 11, when officers from the major crime unit were conducting a drug investigation.
During the investigation, police say the medals that were located did not belong to the person they were looking into.
The medals include:
- A star from between 1939 and 1945.
- A France and Germany Campaign Star.
- A Burma Campaign Star.
- An Italy Campaign Star.
- A Voluntary Service Medal from between 1938 and 1945.
- A Merchant Marines war medal from between 1939 and 1945.
Anyone with information that could help locate the owner is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).