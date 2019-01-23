Police seek public's help finding next of kin of woman struck and killed by garbage truck

Toronto police are looking for the public's help to find family members of a homeless woman who was struck and killed by a garbage truck last week.

Back in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 15, the woman was apparently asleep in a laneway off University Avenue near Adelaide Street West when a garbage truck reversed into the laneway and struck her.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m., but could not revive the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Hang Vo, 58, of no fixed address. They have had difficulty locating her next of kin, and on Wednesday released a photo of her to help with those efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.