Police seek help identifying man who chased 3 girls at west end park

Toronto police are seeking public help identifying a man they say chased three girls around a park.

The girls were playing shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a park near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West when police say a man started to follow them around.

According to police, the man chased the girls who managed to get away.

Police have released a photo of the man, who is described as being in his early 20s or his late teens.

In the photo, the man, who is slim with short black hair, is holding a basketball and wearing a blue-and-black jacket, black pants, and camouflage-coloured headphones.

People with information are asked to call police at 416-808-1400. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.