Police seek help identifying man who allegedly exposed genitals in hospital parking garage

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself in the parking garage of Toronto General Hospital.

Police were called around 7 a.m. on Friday to the parking garage of the downtown hospital.

Per a press release, a man allegedly followed an employee into the garage, prompting her to lock herself in a bicycle cage.

Unable to get in, the man is then alleged to have "remained outside it exposing his genitals."

Police say he later left and was reported to have approached another woman on Elizabeth Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5204 or via Crime Stoppers.

Police described the man in a news release as roughly 5'7 with a thin build and a short beard. At the time of the incident, they say he wore "a red puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants and black running shoes."