Police seek footage of Scarborough collision that left boy with life-threatening injuries

Toronto police are seeking dash-cam or security camera footage of a serious collision in Scarborough on Monday that left a child with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive at 5:47 p.m. Monday for reports of a collision.

According to police, a silver Nissan travelling north on Pharmacy Avenue and a blue Honda travelling west on Huntingwood Drive collided in the intersection.

"Investigators are working to determine how and why the collision happened," police said Wednesday morning in a news release.

A boy, 7, who was a passenger in the Honda suffered life-threatening injuries, while a girl, 8, who was also a passenger in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

The Toronto police traffic services division is investigating the crash.

Police are asking residents, business owners and drivers for any footage of the area at the time of the incident. Witnesses can contact police or Crime Stoppers.