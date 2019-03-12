Police searching for video after 51-year-old shot to death at North York apartment building

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot dead inside an apartment complex near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 2 Dorado Court around 11:20 p.m. and found the victim in the first-floor hallway suffering from gunshot wounds, Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters.

Paramedics tried to administer aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed the victim was 51 years of age, but were not prepared to release his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Homicide Det. Paul Worden said evidence at the scene showed that more than 10 shots were fired.

"It was surprising more people did not call in based on the amount of shots that were fired," Worden told CBC Toronto.

Worden could not immediately provide information about a suspect. He said the building does not have security cameras, so investigators are trying to get surveillance video from other sources that might show who entered and exited the building around the time of the shooting.

He also said some cars in the building's parking lot have dashboard cameras, and investigators are seeking the vehicles' owners to find out if any of them were running.

"If anybody was in the area of Dorado Court and Keele Street around 11:20 last night, heard anything, saw somebody running from the area, saw a vehicle fleeing the area, please give police a call," Worden said.