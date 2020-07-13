Police searching for missing woman following overdose, alleged abduction
Man, 51, charged with kidnapping after 33-year-old Amber Johnson's disappearance, police say
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who they believe was abducted Monday morning after suffering a drug overdose.
Officers responded to a call for an apparent overdose this morning in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area at around 8:45 a.m.
But they say Amber Johnson, 33, wasn't there when they arrived, because a man had put her in a car, and told witnesses he was taking her to a hospital.
Johnson never made it to hospital and police say they're concerned for her safety.
Officers later located the car and arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with her disappearance, charging him with kidnapping and failing to comply with parole. He's scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.
Police describe Johnson as five-foot-11, weighing about 160 pounds — with an average build and short, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve hoodie, blue cut-off jean shorts, and black and white running shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.