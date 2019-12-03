Police looking for woman who crashed stolen car with baby inside

Toronto police say they are trying to find a 27-year-old woman who ended up crashing a stolen car with her baby inside last week.

Police say it happened at 1:37 a.m. last Wednesday, when an officer tried to stop the car.

Investigators say the woman then drove away and became involved in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site at Lawrence West and Caledonia Road.



Police say the woman then ran from the scene of the collision, and according to witnesses, had the infant with her.

The woman is now wanted for the following offences: