Police conducting new search at home of man charged in death of teenager Rori Hache

Durham Police have obtained a warrant to search the home of Adam Strong — the man charged in connection with the death of Rori Hache, 18.

A spokesperson for Durham Regional Police said investigators would be at Strong's home at McMillan Drive in Oshawa on Monday.

Durham Regional Police will also hold a news conference in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the investigation, Const. George Tudos said.

Strong, 45, is charged with indecent interference with a dead body, after police found Hache's remains in his basement apartment last December.

On Dec. 29, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa, where they found female remains.

Police confirmed in January that they belonged to Hache.

In September, a fisherman also discovered a female torso in Oshawa Harbour, which was later identified as Hache's.

The cause of Hache's death still hasn't been determined, according to police. They're investigating the incident as a homicide.