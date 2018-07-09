Police conducting new search at home of man charged in death of teenager Rori Hache
Warning: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing
Durham Police have obtained a warrant to search the home of Adam Strong — the man charged in connection with the death of Rori Hache, 18.
A spokesperson for Durham Regional Police said investigators would be at Strong's home at McMillan Drive in Oshawa on Monday.
Durham Regional Police will also hold a news conference in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the investigation, Const. George Tudos said.
Rori Hache's family demands Oshawa 'house of horrors,' where teen's remains found, be demolished
Remains found in Oshawa basement apartment belong to Rori Hache, police say
Strong, 45, is charged with indecent interference with a dead body, after police found Hache's remains in his basement apartment last December.
On Dec. 29, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa, where they found female remains.
Police confirmed in January that they belonged to Hache.
In September, a fisherman also discovered a female torso in Oshawa Harbour, which was later identified as Hache's.
The cause of Hache's death still hasn't been determined, according to police. They're investigating the incident as a homicide.