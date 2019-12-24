Police search for suspect in stomping that left gas station clerk with fractured skull

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say fractured the skull of a gas station employee during a violent robbery downtown.

Police say Ryan Foster, 30, is wanted in connection to the June 13 incident at gas station at Front and Sherbourne streets.

Around 4 a.m. that day, a man wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie pulled tightly around his face entered the location armed with a knife.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect jumping over the counter and threatening the cashier at knifepoint. He demands money and that the cashier lay face down on the floor.

The cashier complied, however before the suspect left, he stomped on the man's head several times.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, fractured skull and cuts and bruising around his face and head, police say.

Ryan Foster is described as between five-feet, eight-inches tall and five-feet, ten-inches tall, with a muscular build and multiple tattoos. (Toronto Police Service)

On Tuesday police released images of Foster, who is described as between five-feet, eight-inches tall and five-feet, ten-inches tall, with a muscular build.

Police say he has multiple tattoos on his body including stars on his left chest, 'Foster Baby' on his right hand, a Pisces sign on the right side of his neck and a cross on his right forearm.

Foster should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, police say.