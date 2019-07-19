Man wanted for manslaughter in death of woman, 36, in city's west end

Toronto police have identified Matthew Larmon, 43, as a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place in the city's west end Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Bartlett Avenue early Thursday morning for a medical complaint.

Matthew Larmon, 43, is wanted for manslaughter in connection with a homicide near Bloor and Dufferin streets. (Toronto Police Services)

Officers arrived to find a woman with life-threatening injuries, who died while being transported to hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Kathryn Niedoba, 36, from Toronto, and say she was assaulted.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Larmon, who is wanted for manslaughter, Toronto police said Friday in a news release.

Police described the suspect as 5'8'' to 5'9", about 150 lbs, with a thin build, blue eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top and jeans, and was carrying a backpack.