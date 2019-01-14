1 arrested, 1 at large after 2 separate car crashes in East York

Toronto police say they have one suspect in custody and have stopped searching for another in an East York neighbourhood after two separate car crashes and a police chase on foot on Monday.

Police were called to Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road, near O'Connor Drive, shortly before 9 a.m.

No one was seriously injured in either crash and no one was taken to hospital.

In the first crash, two cars collided in the intersection, male occupants of one car ran from the scene and at least one got onto a TTC bus.

Police, who happened to be in the area, witnessed the crash and gave chase because the occupants were failing to remain at the scene, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"There was a violent struggle between the officer and that suspect or suspects. The suspects were able to run away, being chased by the officers," he said.

Officers were able to arrest one, but the other one disappeared. The man is described as "violent and dangerous." He reportedly has curly hair and was wearing blue jeans.

'Investigative presence' still in area

In the second crash, officers on the way to provide help to police at the scene were involved in a collision nearby.

As the search for the suspect got underway, police closed a stretch of Coxwell Avenue to set up a perimeter. Canine units were involved in the search.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police said they had stopped the search for the suspect in the residential area and had re-opened Coxwell Avenue.

"We still have an investigative presence in the area," police said in a tweet."Drivers may wish to still consider alternate routes."

Hopkinson said the Special Investigations Unit has not been notified about the incident because the injuries involved are not serious enough to warrant an independent investigation.