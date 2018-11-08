Police search for witnesses in Mississauga attempted murder case
Woman, 44, seriously injured in home at Bayberry Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard
Peel Regional Police are searching for witnesses in an attempted murder investigation after a woman, 44, was seriously injured in a Mississauga home Wednesday evening.
A 911 call came in shortly after 8 p.m., but police say no one was at the other end of the line when operators answered.
Police traced the call to a landline at a residence on Bayberry Drive, in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401.
When officers arrived, they found a woman inside wounded by an "edged weapon," police said.
Investigators have not confirmed how the woman was injured or released details about the weapon.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where she is still being treated.
Forensic investigators searched the home and collected evidence from the scene, including the weapon believed to have been used in the attack, a news release said Thursday.
Police at 11 Division did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for suspect information.