Police search for witnesses in Mississauga attempted murder case

Peel Regional Police are searching for witnesses in an attempted murder investigation after a woman, 44, was seriously injured in a Mississauga home Wednesday evening.

A 911 call came in shortly after 8 p.m., but police say no one was at the other end of the line when operators answered.

Police traced the call to a landline at a residence on Bayberry Drive, in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside wounded by an "edged weapon," police said.

Investigators have not confirmed how the woman was injured or released details about the weapon.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where she is still being treated.

Forensic investigators searched the home and collected evidence from the scene, including the weapon believed to have been used in the attack, a news release said Thursday.

Police at 11 Division did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for suspect information.