Police looking for 2 male suspects in downtown New Year's Day assault

Investigators are searching for two male suspects in relation to an assault in downtown Toronto that left a 36-year-old man in critical condition early New Year's Day.

Toronto police say the man got involved in a fight with two other men around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bathurst and Queen streets.

The victim was knocked unconscious by one man, then punched again by the second man while he was on the ground, a police news release said Thursday.

The two suspects then got into a blue-coloured Dodge Charger, believed to be a newer model, and fled the scene southbound on Bathurst Street before officers arrived, said police.

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics. His condition has not improved.

The alleged assault happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city's fashion district. The victim is still in hospital in life-threatening condition, police say. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC )

A police spokesperson told CBC Toronto on Tuesday they believe the attack was random.

The suspects are both believed to be between 25- and 35-years-old. One is described as standing 6'0 with a slim build, corn rows and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and running shoes.

The other is described as 5'9 with short black hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, ripped and faded blue jeans, and blue and white running shoes.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police.