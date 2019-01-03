Skip to Main Content
Police looking for 2 male suspects in downtown New Year's Day assault

Investigators are searching for two male suspects in relation to an assault in downtown Toronto that left a 36-year-old man in critical condition early New Year's Day.

Man, 36, suffered life-threatening injuries in what investigators believe was a random attack

Police have released images from surveillance camera footage of two male suspects in connection with an assault early New Year's Day at Bathurst and Queen streets. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say the man got involved in a fight with two other men around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bathurst and Queen streets. 

The victim was knocked unconscious by one man, then punched again by the second man while he was on the ground, a police news release said Thursday. 

The two suspects then got into a blue-coloured Dodge Charger, believed to be a newer model, and fled the scene southbound on Bathurst Street before officers arrived, said police.  

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics. His condition has not improved. 

The alleged assault happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city's fashion district. The victim is still in hospital in life-threatening condition, police say. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC )

A police spokesperson told CBC Toronto on Tuesday they believe the attack was random. 

The suspects are both believed to be between 25- and 35-years-old. One is described as standing 6'0 with a slim build, corn rows and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and running shoes. 

The other is described as 5'9 with short black hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, ripped and faded blue jeans, and blue and white running shoes. 

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police. 

