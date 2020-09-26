Police search for 4 suspects after man fatally shot while playing dominoes in North York

Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects after a 57-year-old man was shot and killed at a townhouse complex in North York on Thursday night while playing dominoes.

Investigators have identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Maple Ont. resident Anthony Martin.

The attack happened near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive. Police were notified just after 8:30 p.m. that multiple shots were fired.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and another man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne says four people entered the northwest entrance of the townhouse and three of them shot in the direction of six men who had been playing dominoes in a common area.

The suspects then fled the area in a silver 4-door sedan, specifically a 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Suspects connected to second shooting

A similar vehicle was used in a shooting earlier that same day and investigators believe the same people are responsible.

The second shooting took place near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 6:10 p.m. No injuries were reported but police found numerous shell casings in the area.

Officers found an abandoned 2020 Toyota Corolla near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue Friday morning and Browne said that investigators believe the vehicle was used in the two incidents.

Police have not provided a lot of information about the suspects but have said that two of the individuals appear to be tall and thin in build, while a third is significantly larger and "will stand out in relation to these other two."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.