Police search for man who allegedly stole dog from elderly man after asking to pet it

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to track down a dog allegedly stolen from its elderly owner after a man asked to pet it.

Police say the Yorkshire Terrier was stolen Tuesday from the Church and Wellesley area around 9:30 p.m., when a man approached the 70-year-old who was walking the dog, named "Tuzik," asking to pet it.

The man then allegedly picked up the dog and unhooked the leash before fleeing.

The suspect is described as white, 6' tall, age 30 to 35 with short blond hair, wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.