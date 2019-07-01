Police search for man who allegedly stole dog from elderly man after asking to pet it
Toronto police are hoping for the public's help in tracking down a dog allegedly stolen after a man asked its elderly owner to pet it.
70-year-old man had been walking dog in the Church and Wellesley area Tuesday when he was approached
Police say the Yorkshire Terrier was stolen Tuesday from the Church and Wellesley area around 9:30 p.m., when a man approached the 70-year-old who was walking the dog, named "Tuzik," asking to pet it.
The man then allegedly picked up the dog and unhooked the leash before fleeing.
The suspect is described as white, 6' tall, age 30 to 35 with short blond hair, wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.