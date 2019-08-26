Police search for man after car slams into bookstore near Coxwell and Gerrard
Police say man and woman fled scene on foot after crash, but the woman has since been arrested
Toronto police have arrested a woman and are searching for a man after a car smashed into in the storefront of a building in the city's east end.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Gerrard Street East and Woodfield Road Monday around 4:30 p.m., where a car had slammed into an Islamic book store.
Two parked cars were also smashed in the process, police say.
Const. David Hopkinson said a man and woman fled the scene on foot after the crash, but that the woman has since been arrested.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but it's unknown if he was a passerby or if he had been in one of the parked vehicles when he was injured.
COLLISION:<br>Gerrard St + Woodfield Rd<br>- Car has struck 2 parked cars<br>- Has pushed one of them into a building<br>- 1 man injured <br>- Not life threatening<br>- Man + woman have fled the scene on foot<br>- Woman in custody , officers searching for male<br>- Roads closed in area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1629384?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1629384</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations