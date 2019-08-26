Police search for man after car slams into bookstore near Coxwell and Gerrard

Toronto police have arrested a woman and are searching for a man after a car smashed into in the storefront of a building in the city's east end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Gerrard Street East and Woodfield Road Monday around 4:30 p.m., where a car had slammed into an Islamic book store.

Two parked cars were also smashed in the process, police say.

(Submitted by Martin Cieszewski)

Const. David Hopkinson said a man and woman fled the scene on foot after the crash, but that the woman has since been arrested.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but it's unknown if he was a passerby or if he had been in one of the parked vehicles when he was injured.

(Submitted by Martin Cieszewski)