Police search for driver of transport truck in fatal Hwy. 401 crash that kills 67-year-old

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to track down the driver a transport truck that fatally struck a 67-year-old on Highway 401 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was standing outside his vehicle on the highway just before 1 a.m., when a transport truck heading eastbound in the express lanes at Keele Street approached.

The man was killed, while the truck continued on, failing to remain at the scene.

Need help identifying the driver of this transport truck involved in a fatal hit and run collision on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB Express at Keele St <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> at 12:55am Wed May 29, 2019.<br>Anyone with info please call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> at 416-235-4981 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS <a href="https://t.co/y491mYfgb0">pic.twitter.com/y491mYfgb0</a> —@OPP_HSD

The truck is described as a fuel tanker with a full-length trailer. Schmidt said the driver activated his brake lights, slowed down and nearly stopped before continuing eastbound.

Investigators are now asking anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They're also asking the driver to turn him or herself in.

"We don't know what the circumstances were or why this pedestrian was out on the highway but we certainly have questions," said Schmidt.

"The family is "devastated by the loss of a loved one," he added.

"We need your help."