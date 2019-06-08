Police search for driver after west-end hit and run

Toronto police are searching for a driver after a hit and run in the west end, one of three incidents where pedestrians were struck within the span of just a few hours on Friday evening.

Police were called to area of Finch Avenue West and Milvan Avenue near Weston Road just after 8:15 p.m. for reports of a male pedestrian struck. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

The vehicle, a Black Honda fled the scene and was last seen speeding westbound, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

The victim's age is not yet known.

Earlier in the evening, a man in his 50s was struck in the Danforth Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police were called to the scene of that incident at 7:30 p.m. The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived and the driver remained on scene.

And before that, a young female pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck in the Pape Village neighbourhood.

Police were called to the scene in the Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area just before 6 p.m. Police say the pedestrian is believed to have been in her teens or younger.

The driver in that incident also remained on the scene.

The incidents come as city aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths through its Vision Zero plan. But so far, the measures have done little to curb the rate of deadly collisions.

In 2018, 45 pedestrians were killed, making last year the deadliest in a decade.