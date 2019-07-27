Police search for 3 suspects in pizza delivery scam investigation

Toronto police are searching for three men who allegedly posed as pizza delivery people to defraud unwitting customers.

Police say they have received multiple reports since mid-July from residents who say their debit cards were compromised while they tried to pay for pizza.

Investigators say the group of men intercepted legitimate pizza orders on their way to customers and then delivered the pies themselves.

The customers would then pay with their debit card using a hand held debit device. During the transaction, the card of the unsuspecting customer would allegedly be switched out for a similar looking but defunct card.

The suspects would then take the cards to nearby automatic banking machines and conduct "fraudulent banking transactions," police said in a news release Sunday.

'This is not my card!'

This comes after customer Raihan Shirazi told CBC Radio's Metro Morning earlier this month that about $2,500 was stolen from his accounts after his debit card was swapped out while paying for an order from Pizza Pizza.

Shirazi said he was holding his card when the delivery man appeared at his door without a payment machine.

"When he got his machine I guess at that time he got the fake, same identical card. I handed him the card and he [swapped] it so fast, like it was almost like magic," he said.

Shirazi said he entered his PIN on the machine, and it was only after the delivery man had left and he received texts from his bank about unusual activity that he realized something was amiss.

"I looked in my wallet ... This is not my card!" he said.

Anyone with information about the alleged scam is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.