Police search for 3 suspects after shooting injures 4 in Glen Park neighbourhood
Several shots fired, one bullet went through nearby apartment window
Police are searching for three suspects after four people were hurt in a shooting in Toronto's Glen Park area early Saturday, police say.
A number of shots were fired in a parking lot and one bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment, said Insp. Jim Gotell.
Police were called to the intersection of Marlee and Glencairn avenues around 1 a.m., he said.
Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries who were brought to hospital, Gotell said
A third victim called police two hours later saying he was hiding in a portable toilet, Gotell said. The victim had a gunshot wound and was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth victim also walked into hospital with a "minor" gunshot wound, Gotell said.
Police are looking for three suspects who showed up and left in a dark-coloured vehicle, he said. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
'Brazenness is troubling'
It's a "large crime scene," and the "brazenness is troubling," Gotell said.
One bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment. There was "collateral damage" to nearby vehicles, with some windshields shot out, he said.
"This is very concerning," Gotell said.
"It happened without any care for the security and the safety of the people who are living in the area."