Police search for 3 suspects after shooting injures 4 in Glen Park neighbourhood

Police are searching for three suspects after four people were hurt in a shooting in Toronto's Glen Park area early Saturday, police say.

A number of shots were fired in a parking lot and one bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment, said Insp. Jim Gotell.

Police were called to the intersection of Marlee and Glencairn avenues around 1 a.m., he said.

Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries who were brought to hospital, Gotell said

Plastic cups covering shell casings at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A third victim called police two hours later saying he was hiding in a portable toilet, Gotell said. The victim had a gunshot wound and was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth victim also walked into hospital with a "minor" gunshot wound, Gotell said.

Police are looking for three suspects who showed up and left in a dark-coloured vehicle, he said. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

'Brazenness is troubling'

It's a "large crime scene," and the "brazenness is troubling," Gotell said.

One bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment. There was "collateral damage" to nearby vehicles, with some windshields shot out, he said.

The brazenness of the shooting is "troubling," said Inspt. Jim Gotell. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

"This is very concerning," Gotell said.

"It happened without any care for the security and the safety of the people who are living in the area."