Toronto Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 17-year-old who is wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.

Police identified the youth as Juray Dixon Friday night as they obtained permission from a judge to release his name and photo.

Special permission has to be granted as the Youth Criminal Justice Act does not allow the identity of minors charged with a crime to be published. Publication is allowed in some limited circumstances.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dixon in connection with his alleged involvement in two shootings in August, police said in a news release.

The first shooting occurred Aug 19. in the area of Mt. Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke, police said. Multiple suspects opened fire on residents who were outside.

Two victims were shot inside a townhouse complex and both sustained minor injuries, police told CBC News at the time.

Then, on the same day, three men were shot outside a residence in the area of Shoreham Court and Jane Street in North York.

Police are searching for Juray Dixon, 17, in connection with two Toronto shootings. (Toronto Police )

Four armed suspects were involved in that shooting, police said. The three victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police told CBC News on the day of the shooting.

Police say Dixon is also a suspect in a series of shootings in North York and Scarborough on Sept. 24. One man died and three others were injured.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information as others involved in the shooting have not been identified.

They say Dixon is believed to be armed and dangerous and to not approach him. They're asking anyone who sees him to call 911.