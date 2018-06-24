Hunt continues for suspects one month after bombing at Bombay Bhel

It's been a month since the bombing at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga and, while police say progress is being made in the investigation, they are appealing for help from the public.

"I was pretty shocked because you wouldn't expect something like this to happen in Mississauga," says Prince Thissa, who says he's often in the plaza near Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street.

"For something to happen so close was pretty shocking."

On the evening of May 24, Peel Regional Police say two suspects planted an improvised explosive device in the Indian restaurant and then fled. Groups of family and friends were celebrating birthdays in the restaurant at the time. The blast went off at around 10:30 p.m. injuring at least 15 people. All have since been released from hospital.

For many people in the GTA's South Asian community, the restaurant is an institution. Thissa says many new immigrants from India go to Bombay Bhel looking for a taste of home. He says the bombing has shattered his sense of safety.

A bomb blast at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont. injured 15 people on Thursday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"The problem is we don't know if this is going to occur again given that these individuals are potentially still in Mississauga or somewhere with our community," Thissa says.

On Saturday, Jay Li and Ce Piao were out walking in the plaza with their five-month-old baby Bianca.

"Yeah, I was shocked. We just live on the next street so it was like very close," said Li. "We're just hoping it doesn't happen anymore. We don't want anyone to be hurt."

The couple say they are concerned because police have not updated the public in some time.

"We want them to keep the neighbourhood safe," says Piao.

Ce Piao and Jay Li walk past the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga with their five-month-old baby Bianca. The couple lives nearby the site of the bombing and are concerned that police have not caught anyone yet. (Philip Lee-Shanok/CBC)

"Absolutely, there has been progress," insists Insp. Hubert Hiltz of Peel Regional Police, 12 Division. Despite the fact that there have been no arrests, he suggested that the community is safe, but says he cannot elaborate for investigative reasons.

"I can share that we have a designated team of 20 investigators that have been working around the clock. We are still looking for witness and surveillance video," says Hiltz.

Peel Region Police Chief Jennifer Evans has said the incident is not believed to be either a hate crime or an act of terrorism.

Peel Police released this video of a suspect fleeing the area. One suspect is seen running through a residential area with the second following. They ask that businesses and residents check to see if they have any surveillance video from last month. (Peel Regional Police/YouTube)

Police released surveillance video of two suspects seen running from the scene. Both were initially believed to be male, but police now say one of the suspects may be female.

In one of the videos, a suspect can be seen being nearly hit by a car. Police are appealing to the driver of the vehicle to contact them.

"We've seized a large amount of video surveillance, but we are asking businesses and individuals to send any video surveillance they have from around the time," says Hiltz, who added police have a designated tip line.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call 1-866-966-0616.