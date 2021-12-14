Police return stolen painting worth $100K to Toronto artist

Peter Triantos is a Toronto-based abstract artist whose work has been exhibited all over the world, but even so, he never thought someone would go so far as to steal one of his paintings.

So when police called to inform him that they had recovered one of his pieces, Triantos said he was shocked.

"We went right down to police headquarters [and I was] very happy," Triantos said. "Unfortunately, the guy got caught. But look, crime doesn't pay, I guess."

It all began when someone pretending to be an art collector visited Triantos's gallery supposedly to buy one of his pieces, valued at $100,000.

After appearing to pay for the piece at gallery, the so-called collector met Triantos at his studio to pick up the painting.

But not long afterwards, Triantos was informed that painting was paid for with stolen credit cards.

His insurance wouldn't cover the loss and he says he had no way to recover the painting.

The painting by artist Peter Triantos was inspired by an album cover designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat, and was exhibited in Seoul, South Korea, before being stolen from the artist's studio in Toronto. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

The stolen painting was one of three originals created by Triantos for a show celebrating artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, held at Toronto's Thompson Hotel in April 2019.

This painting in particular was inspired by an album cover Basquiat had designed for a friend's punk band and was shown at an exhibit in Seoul, South Korea before returning to Triantos' studio in Toronto, where it was to be purchased in July 2021.

Artist had a 'weird little feeling'

Triantos said the transaction seemed relatively standard at first.

"He had done his research," Triantos said of the supposed art collector. "He knew the painting was in Korea. He knew the work. So I was happy the first time I met with him."

But Triantos said he had a "weird little feeling" after one of his employees took a video of him signing the painting for the buyer. In the video, which was shared with CBC News, the man is seen turning his face away from the camera.

Triantos said he thought that was odd, as his clients usually enjoy celebrating their purchases.

Sure enough, he was informed of the bad transaction a few days later.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Toronto police said the painting was recovered on Dec. 7 during a search warrant as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

Police said the painting was returned to the owner but said they could not confirm any further details while the investigation is ongoing.





Triantos believes the painting may be worth even more now than it was before being stolen. Many clients have expressed interest in the painting since its return, he said.

For now, police have requested that Triantos hold onto the piece for safekeeping until their investigation is complete.

Eventually though, he says, he may donate it to charity.

"I think that's what we are going to do with it because it was already gone."