Police responding to reports of a shooting at Yorkdale Mall

Toronto police and paramedics are responding to a possible shooting at Yorkdale Mall.

Police were called at about 2:50 p.m. for reports of gunshots, spokesperson Caroline de Kloet told CBC Toronto.

The official Toronto police Twitter account said "officers have confirmed a discharge in the area" and that the mall is being evacuated.

But de Kloet said no injuries were immediately reported, and paramedics told CBC they have not yet found patients to treat.

Police have also tweeted that they are looking for two male suspects, two males in their twenties, including one possibly carrying a handgun.

The TTC tweeted that subway trains on line 1 are not stopping at Yorkdale due to the police activity.

