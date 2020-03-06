Police responding to multiple armed robberies at pharmacies in city's west end

Multiple armed robberies that appear to be related are being reported in the city's west end Friday, Toronto police say.

Police have arrested one suspect.

Officers were first called to West Mall Bloor Plaza before 4 p.m. after four males, believed to be teenagers armed with handguns, allegedly robbed the pharmacy.

David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said the store was robbed at gunpoint of drugs and money and a woman in her 70s was assaulted.

The robbers fled the scene in a grey pick-up.

Hopkinson said a pharmacy at Rexdale Commercial Centre was robbed of drugs and money soon after by a group of teenage males all wearing masks and hoods and brandishing weapons.

An employee was assaulted and they fled in a dark pick-up truck, Hopkinson said.

A third pharmacy on Islington Avenue just north of Highway 401 was also held up by four young males. All of them were also wearing ski masks and armed with guns. An employee was assaulted and the store was robbed of drugs and money. They fled in an unknown direction.

"Based on how the robberies were committed, the fact that there were four individuals, the fact they've all been identified as teenagers and some other descriptions, we believe that these robberies were committed by the same crew of individuals," Hopkinson said.

Just before 5 p.m., police said another robbery was underway at the Yorkdale Mall. Four teens, all wearing masks with hoods up, were involved, police said.

Police said it was unclear if the Yorkdale robbery was connected to the other three.

Hopkinson said police are searching for three other suspects.