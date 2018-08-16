Police release video of sexual assault suspect who attacked woman mowing lawn

York police are searching for a man who pulled down his pants and pushed himself up against a woman who was mowing her lawn in Aurora.

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect, who is wanted for sexual assault.

Warning: the embedded video below shows the full incident, although parts have been blurred by police.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was mowing her lawn around 3:30 p.m. last Saturday when the stranger approaches her from behind a tree.

After the man grabs her, the woman immediately pushes the man away. At that point the suspect — a white man dressed in a baggy white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers — holds up his hands. The video does not capture what was said.

The man then fled the area on foot.

Police say the alleged sexual assault took place at a home on Stone Road, which is in the Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road part of Aurora.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to contact them.