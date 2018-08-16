Skip to Main Content
Police release video of sexual assault suspect who attacked woman mowing lawn
Video

York police are searching for a man who pulled down his pants and pushed himself up against a woman who was mowing her lawn in Aurora.

Video captures clear image of suspect

Police are trying to identify this man, who is wanted for sexual assault. (YouTube)

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect, who is wanted for sexual assault.

Warning: the embedded video below shows the full incident, although parts have been blurred by police.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was mowing her lawn around 3:30 p.m. last Saturday when the stranger approaches her from behind a tree.

After the man grabs her, the woman immediately pushes the man away. At that point the suspect — a white man dressed in a baggy white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers — holds up his hands. The video does not capture what was said.

The man then fled the area on foot.

Police say the alleged sexual assault took place at a home on Stone Road, which is in the Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road part of Aurora.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to contact them.

