Police release images of suspects in Mississauga shootout, carjacking

Peel police have released images of two suspects who are still at large after a shootout and carjacking in Mississauga on Friday evening.

Officers say they located a suspect vehicle with another car in the underground parking garage of an apartment building near Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

The suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima, was used earlier in the day by two suspects fleeing the scene after robbing a pharmacy near Credit Woodlands and McBride Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Police said a total of four suspects were in the garage. All of them are wanted in connection to a series of violent armed robberies in cities across the GTA in July.

In a news release on Saturday police said officers from the tactical unit tried to stop the two cars from fleeing but one of the suspects fired a round of bullets from their gun at police.

Peel police say they exchanged gunfire with several suspects who then carjacked a vehicle with a child inside. The child was found safe and reunited with relatives. (Yanjun Li/ CBC)

"The suspect vehicle was then also driven at officers who then returned fire to prevent them from being seriously injured or killed." police said.

Officers were able to stop the two vehicles and arrested the man who exchanged with them and another suspect.

A loaded handgun with an extended magazine holding 31 rounds of ammunition was found in one of the vehicles as well as the stolen property from the pharmacy according to police.

Ridwan Dalmar, 20, of Toronto faces six charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge firearm with intent.

The other suspect arrested was identified as 23-year-old Zakariya Dalmar, of Toronto. He is facing five charges including, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Child thrown from vehicle that was carjacked

Meanwhile, police said two other suspects who were involved in the pharmacy robbery managed to escape on foot.

While they ran away one of the suspects approached a pickup truck that was occupied by a family with children who had just picked up dinner, police said.

The suspect entered the back side of the vehicle and ordered the family to drive.

Officer said the family was in fear and attempted to flee from the car. However, before they could escape, the suspect entered the driver's seat and started to drive away with an 8-year-old girl.

She was located a short time later, uninjured on a side street and the pickup truck was later recovered unoccupied, police said.

Officers are asking that both outstanding suspects seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.