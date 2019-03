Toronto police have released a description of a suspect wanted in connection with a vicious unprovoked attack on the Bloor subway line last weekend.

JPrimitivoAgustin, 65, told CBC Toronto he was riding eastbound Saturday morning after working the nightshift as a custodian. Somewhere between Broadview and Pape stations, he was thrown to the ground, punched and kicked.

Despite his cries for help, Agustin says no one came to his aid. He made it to safety, but suffered multiple fractured ribs that required treatment in hospital.

Toronto police now wants the public's help to find the man they believe is responsible.

The suspect is described as 30- to 50-years-old, standing 5'9, weighing 180 pounds with a large build. The suspect also has tanned skin, black short hair and was clean shaven at the time of the incident, police say.

He was wearing a black winter jacket and white shoes.

Investigators are also looking for anyone who may have noticed anything unusual on the eastbound Bloor line at approximately 6:20 a.m., between Kipling Station and Warden Station.